Low Code Development Market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 187 Bn by 2032

A recently revamped Fact.MR report projects that the global low code development market is forecast to register a 29.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 187 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. The software and application development industry is at the verge of disruption with low code development technology taking center stage.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, demand for low code development solutions inclined at a CAGR of 25%. The pressure to respond dynamically has hindered the efficiency of digital solutions, which, in turn, has accelerated the adoption of no code or low code. Low code development platforms have opened the gates for organizations of any size to reach the industry benchmark in application development.

Owing to lower cost and nominal lead time, low code development platforms have become the go-to platforms, wherein, hastening business revolution will be the driving force with nearly 50% of influence for growth. 58% of IT professionals state that their organization is excited by digital acceleration, which has created a new urgency for faster and more collaborative development.

Low Code Development Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Low Code Development market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Low Code Development market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Low Code Development supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from new technologies.

In Jan 2022, Quickbase’s CIO discusses a low-code roadmap and the acquisition of MCF Tech. The company is looking forward to increasing its offerings and meeting market demand for that. This acquisition will help Quickbase to accelerate the development of infrastructure and some of the more complex projects as the world accelerates the building of infrastructure.

In October 2021, Databricks, the data and AI Company, recently announced the acquisition of 8080 Labs, a German startup with cutting-edge technology. A popular UI-based data science tool from 8080 Labs, bamboolib enables fast and easy data exploration and transformation with just a couple of clicks, without writing any code. In addition, UI-driven capabilities will be integrated with Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform, marking Databricks’ entry into the low-code/no-code world.

Low Code Development Market Segmentations:

By Deployment Cloud Private Public Hybrid On-premise

By Type General Purpose Platform Database Application Platform Mobile Application Platform Process Application Platform Request Handling Platform Others

By Application Type Collaboration Site Electronics Forms Business Intelligence & Analytics Business Rules Management Predictive Analysis Other Application

By Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprise

By Use Case IT & Telecommunication BFSI Retail & E-commerce Education Manufacturing Healthcare Government Defense Others



