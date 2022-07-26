Sales of Sensitive Toothpaste Expanded At Under 5% CAGR By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global sensitive toothpaste market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031, concludes a newly published report by Fact.MR. Consumer awareness of tooth sensitivity and its negative consequences is increasing, resulting in a strong demand for sensitive toothpaste.

Sales of sensitive toothpaste expanded at under 5% CAGR to close in at a value of US$ 1.5 Bn from 2016 to 2020. Prospects further heightened amidst the COVD-19 outbreak, as mounting personal hygiene concerns prompted consumers to purchase toothpastes rich in anti-sensitivity properties. This increased awareness of personal health and dental hygiene is likely to propel the market forward.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4747

Increased sales of sensitive toothpaste have resulted from rising disposable income and extensive advertising to build brand image, fueling the market’s expansion. With the growing number of producers, sales of sensitive toothpaste on the internet are also increasing. Due to internet sales, sensitive toothpaste will see a surge in demand and profit over the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, rapid relief sensitive toothpaste to experience a CAGR of nearly 6% through 2031 Whitening sensitive toothpaste to account for over 55% of the revenue share By distribution channel, sales through supermarkets/hypermarkets to account for nearly 65% revenue Sales via online distribution channels to account for 2/5th of the global revenue share U.S to emerge as a potential market, generating more than 2 out of 5 sensitive toothpaste sales Europe likely to register a CAGR of around 5% through 2031, amid increased coffee consumption Collectively, East Asia and South Asia to account for nearly half of the global sensitive toothpaste demand

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4747

“Manufacturers are investigating non-fluoride sensitive toothpaste alternatives, given the perceived adverse impact on human teeth by the latter, prompting a flurry of product launches and innovations,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and new releases are the primary goals of sensitive toothpaste manufacturers in the coming decade.

Avon Fresh Pro-Family Fluoride Toothpaste is the most recent addition to Avon. Vitamin E is included in the Perfect 10-in-1 Protection Original Flavor for healthy gums. 192g. It strengthens teeth and protects them from decay. The latest Sensodyne Tartar Control toothpaste for sensitive teeth works deep into the tooth to relieve unpleasant tooth sensitivity and prevent recurrence while also preventing tartar build-up. To cleanse and lift stains, Signal’s new White Now Detox solution contains 94 percent natural ingredients, including mineral clay and activated charcoal. White Now’s White-Correct technology has been added to the mix.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR’s, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sensitive toothpaste market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (whitening, rapid relief and other) and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores and online) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key players analyzed in the sensitive toothpaste market study:

Ludovico Martelli SpA

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Unilever Plc.

Amway International Inc.

Toms of Maine

On the basis of region, the sensitive toothpaste market study contains:

U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

GCC

South Africa

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4747

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Sensitive Toothpaste for Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste for Rapid Relief Other Sensitive Toothpaste

Distribution Channel Sensitive Toothpaste Sales via Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Sensitive Toothpaste Sales via Convenience Stores Sensitive Toothpaste Sales via Pharmacies and Drug Stores Sensitive Toothpaste Sales via Online Channels



The report covers following Sensitive Toothpaste Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Sensitive toothpaste market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand Sensitive toothpaste

Latest industry Analysis on Sensitive toothpaste Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Sensitive toothpaste Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Sensitive toothpaste demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sensitive toothpaste major players

Sensitive toothpaste Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sensitive toothpaste demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Sensitive Toothpaste Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in Sensitive toothpaste Market Industry? What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potential of Sensitive toothpaste Market? What are the key Sensitive toothpaste Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the Sensitive toothpaste Market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/report/2063/biodegradable-packaging-material-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/