What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Dashboard Camera Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dashboard Camera Industry Overview

The global dashboard camera market demand is anticipated to reach 121.4 million units by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.4% in terms of volume, from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The number of road traffic accidents and theft incidents is continuously increasing across the globe, thereby resulting in the popularity of dashboard cameras. Dashcam footage provides an appropriate understanding regarding the accountability of a crash when the car is involved in an accident or a high-stress event. This can also lower the insurance costs and speed up the insurance claims.

Dashboard Camera Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dashboard camera market based on technology, product, video quality, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Basic, Advanced, and Smart.

The dashboard camera market is segmented into basic, advanced, and smart. The basic dashboard camera segment witnessed the highest demand in 2020, accounting for over 69.0% of the market share. Easy installation and low cost of these devices are anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. The demand for basic dashboard cameras is expected to reach over 81.0 million units by 2028.

The smart dashboard camera segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of almost 16.0%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance functionalities, including blind-spot detection, lane departure warning systems, and collision avoidance systems, is expected to create significant opportunities for segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into 1-Channel, 2-Channel, and Rear View.

The 1-channel segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 73.0%. It is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The rear-view segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of almost 17.0%, in terms of volume, from 2021 to 2028. The demand for these dashboard cameras is anticipated to reach more than 20.0 million units by 2028.

Based on the Video Quality Insights, the market is segmented into SD & HD, and Full HD & 4K.

The SD and HD segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 61.0%. The segment is poised to continue leading the market over the forecast period.

The full HD and 4K segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of more than to 15.5%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial Vehicle, and Personal Vehicle.

The personal vehicle segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. There is a significant demand for dashboard cameras in personal vehicles owing to the growing awareness of the benefits of dashcams and the presence of standard laws and regulations regarding road safety across the globe.

The commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR of more than 12.0%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. The demand for dashboard cameras across commercial vehicles is anticipated to increase as recordings from these devices are critical in monitoring driver behavior, reducing accidents, and reducing fake accident claims.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online, and In-store.

The in-store segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 62.0% in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. A retail store provides customers with a demonstration of the device, enabling them to try and test before making the purchase.

The online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving the purchase of dashboard cameras via online platforms include discounted prices and comparison options for dashcams with similar features.

Dashboard Camera Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

A majority of established dashboard camera vendors are based in the Asia Pacific region and very few of them are based in North America and Europe. The market in the Asia Pacific region is saturated, whereas North America offers a high scope for expansion if proper awareness is created through organized marketing campaigns.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dashboard camera market include:

ABEO Technology

Garmin Ltd.

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Falcon Zero LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Cobra Electronics Co

DOD TechDJI

Order a free sample PDF of the Dashboard Camera Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com