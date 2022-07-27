Telemedicine Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Teladoc, American Well, Doctor on Demand, MDLIVE, MeMD

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Telemedicine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Telemedicine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Telemedicine technology is the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care and patient self-care. It allows patients to connect with doctors and other health care professionals over the internet, using video conferencing, phone calls, or email. Patients can also use telemedicine to access their medical records, view test results, and make appointments.

Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the telemedicine industry. The industry has seen a dramatic increase in demand for its services as people seek to avoid exposure to the virus. This has led to a corresponding increase in investment and funding for telemedicine companies. The pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine by healthcare providers and payers.

Key Trends

One of the most important trends has been the increasing use of mobile devices for telemedicine. This has been driven by the increasing availability of high-speed wireless data networks and the declining cost of mobile devices. As a result, more and more patients are using their smartphones and tablets to access their medical records, book appointments, and even consult with their doctors. Another key trend has been the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in telemedicine. This is being used to help doctors diagnose and treat patients more effectively. AI is also being used to develop new treatments and therapies that can be delivered remotely.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of Telemedicine are:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Ageing population

Increasing cost of healthcare

Increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) technologies

By Component

Product

Services

By Application

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Telecardiology…

By Delivery Mode

Text based

Video based

Call Centers

By End-User

Provider

Payers

Patients

Others

By Region

North America

Key Players

Teladoc

American Well

Doctor on Demand

MDLIVE

MeMD

Breakthrough

HealthTap

Pager

Sherpaa

