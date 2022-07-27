Conductive Inks Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2021-2031 | Cima NanoTech, Dow Chemical, Heraeus, Hitachi Chemical,JSR, Mitsubishi Chemical

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Conductive Inks Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Conductive inks are a type of ink used to print electronic circuits. These inks are made of conductive materials, such as metals, that can carry an electric current. Conductive inks are used in a variety of applications, including printed circuit boards, flat panel displays, and flexible electronics.

Conductive inks are typically made of metals, such as copper, silver, and gold. These metals are suspended in a liquid carrier, such as an organic solvent or water. The metal particles are typically less than 10 microns in size.

Conductive inks are used in a variety of printing processes, including screen printing, inkjet printing, and gravure printing. Screen printing is the most common printing process for conductive inks. In screen printing, a stencil is used to print the ink onto the substrate.

Inkjet printing is a digital printing process that uses jets of ink to print on a substrate. Inkjet printing is commonly used for printing conductive inks onto flexible substrates.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in this field include the development of new formulations that are more compatible with a variety of substrates, the introduction of inkjet–printable conductive inks, and the miniaturization of electronic components.

Key Drivers

The rising demand for miniaturization of electronic devices is one of the key drivers of the market.

The increasing adoption of printed electronics in various applications such as solar cells, displays, RFID tags, and batteries is another key driver of the market.

The growing demand for flexible and lightweight electronics is also driving the market.

The rising investment in research and development of conductive inks is another key factor driving the market.

Market Segments

By Type

Silver Inks

Carbon/Graphene Inks

Carbon Nanotube Inks

Copper Inks

Conductive Polymer

Others

By Application

Sensors

Displays

PCBs

RFID

Key Players

DuPont

3M

Conductive Composites

Henkel

Park Electrochemical

Anomet

Cima NanoTech

Dow Chemical

Heraeus

Hitachi Chemical

JSR

Mitsubishi Chemical

