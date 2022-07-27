Medicinal Herbs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global medicinal herb market, presenting historical demand data of 2019 and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global Emollient Market on the basis of type (horsetail, dandelion, Echinacea, valerian, St. John’s wort, lemon balm, yarrow, calendula, peppermint, spearmint, wintergreen and marshmallow) nature (organic and conventional) form (whole, powder and liquid), end use(medicinal tea, health supplement, nutritive jams, herbal medicine, cosmeceuticals and other uses) across 7 major regions.

In March 2020, a significant market demand for traditional medicine was noticed, when a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) hospital suggested the use of herbs to combat coronavirus. AVA, co-owner of Medimix, a herbal soap brand, which was once limited to budgeted hotels and railways has witnessed an unprecedented upswing in demand, especially for liquid hand wash which has grown nearly by 25%. The nutraceutical producers, DSM have been continuously working to produce vitamin C to counter market demand across world and has nearly supplied 50 tonnes of vitamin C products to Hubei province, during the February lockdown.

Medicinal Herbs Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Medicinal Herbs market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Medicinal Herbs market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Medicinal Herbs supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Medicinal Herbs, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Key Manufacturers of Medicinal Herbs

The key players like Falcon Trading International, Sunrise Nutrachem Group co. ltd. and Starwest Botanicals are presently focusing on expansion through strategic acquisitions. However, the new entrants have fragmented the market by focusing on several medicinal herbs rather than providing multiple products. This has helped players to retain their share in market. Some emerging brands are focusing on use of medicinal herbs in food and beverages sector. For instance, in 2019 Pukka herb launched three variants of herbal latte, while in 2020, Typhoo India launched three variants of herbal tea.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Medicinal Herbs: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Medicinal Herbs demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medicinal Herbs. As per the study, the demand for Medicinal Herbs will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medicinal Herbs. As per the study, the demand for Medicinal Herbs will grow through 2030. Medicinal Herbs historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Medicinal Herbs consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Medicinal Herbs Market Segmentations:

By Type : Horsetail Dandelion Echinacea Valerian St. John’s Wort Lemon Balm Yarrow Calendula Peppermint Spearmint Marshmallow Wintergreen

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Form : Whole Powder Liquid

By End-Use : Medicinal Tea Health Supplement Nutritive Jams Herbal Medicines Cosmeceuticals Other Uses

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



