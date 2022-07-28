Gas Sensor Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gas Sensor Industry Overview

The global gas sensor market size is expected to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of health and safety regulations by the governments of different countries. Furthermore, the need to constantly control and monitor gas emissions through various industrial processes creates more demand for gas sensors globally.

According to researchers at Northeastern and Penn State University, wearable gas sensors for human health and environmental monitoring are expected to be commercially available in the coming years. These sensors use a self-heating mechanism that enhances sensitivity and allows for the quick reuse and recovery of the platform.

Gas Sensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gas sensors market based on product, type, technology, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Oxygen/Lambda Sensor, Carbon Dioxide Sensor, Carbon Monoxide Sensor, NOx Sensor, Methyl Mercaptan Sensor, and Others (Hydrogen, Ammonia, Hydrogen Sulfide).

The carbon dioxide gas sensor segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for more than 31.0% of the global revenue share. Carbon dioxide sensors are mainly used for monitoring indoor air quality in homes, office buildings, automotive, healthcare, and other applications. Numerous companies are focusing on developing MEMS-based carbon dioxide sensors for various applications.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Wireless, and Wired.

The wired segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for a share of more than 55% of the global revenue. Wired gas sensors offer benefits, such as low maintenance, compact size, low cost, and higher accuracy.

Wireless sensors can be used in a wide range of industries, including petrochemical, manufacturing, and oil & gas. In the oil & gas sector, these sensors provide continuous monitoring of gases remotely and can be operated from the base stations, thus reducing the chances of leakage and explosion of hazardous gases.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Solid State/MOS, Photo-ionization Detector (PID), Catalytic, Infrared (IR), and Others.

The electrochemical segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a share of more than 21.0% of the global revenue. The demand for electrochemical sensors is rising as these sensors consume lesser power, have intrinsically safer operations, and offer better specificity to the target gas.

Electrochemical technology can detect toxic gas concentration with the oxidation of target gas in the electrode and provides an efficient measurement of the resultant current. Such factors are expected to create more demand for electrochemical technology in gas sensors from the mining sector.

The infrared segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the gas sensor market. Infrared gas sensors detect various gases, including methane, carbon monoxide, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) such as acetylene, benzene, butane, and others.

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Environmental, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, and Others.

The industrial segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for a share of more than 20.0% of the global revenue. Industrial gas sensors are used to monitor and detect hazardous vapors and gases and trigger visual and audible alarms.

The petrochemicals segment is anticipated to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The LPG and LNG industry verticals have been aggressively deploying gas sensors as these industry verticals require monitoring at every step of storage, production, and transportation of gas.

Gas Sensor Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented in nature. Market players are pursuing various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic partnerships, among others, for expanding their market presence. Market players are also investing aggressively in R&D for enhancing their product offerings. Benefits associated with wireless devices are prompting market players to mainly provide wireless gas sensors.

Some of the prominent players in the gas sensor market include:

ABB

AlphaSense Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Dynament

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Membrapor

Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch LLC

Siemens

GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

