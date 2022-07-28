Pharmaceutical Packaging Market will witness significant rise at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2030

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to reach USD 265.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, is anticipated to augment the consumption of pharmaceutical packaging products.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil, and Others.

Plastics and polymers held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Various types of plastic resins including PE, PET, PP, PVC, PS, and bioplastic are widely used for manufacturing pharmaceutical vials, bottles, closures, syringes, pouches, sachets, cartridges, tubes, and blister packs.

including PE, PET, PP, PVC, PS, and bioplastic are widely used for manufacturing pharmaceutical vials, bottles, closures, syringes, pouches, sachets, cartridges, tubes, and blister packs. Paper and paperboard are majorly used in secondary and tertiary packaging of pharmaceutical products. Excellent printability, low cost, wide availability, and sustainability of paper and paperboard make them lucrative secondary and tertiary packaging options.

Glass is impervious to gases, moisture, odors, and microorganisms, thus, is widely employed in the packaging of liquid and semisolid pharmaceutical formulations. Glass is used for manufacturing injectable vials, syrup bottles, cartridges, syringes, and other products.

Aluminum is another commonly used material for pharmaceutical packaging. It is used as a lidding material in blister packs owing to its strong barrier and easy-to-tear properties. It is also used to make flexible strip packs used for packing tablets.

The others material segment primarily includes rubber and cotton. Multiple types of rubber including natural, neoprene, nitrile, butyl, chlorobutyl, bromobutyl, and silicone are used in pharmaceutical packaging to make closures, cap liners, and bulbs for dropper assemblies. Rubber stopper is primarily used for multiple-dose vials and disposable syringes.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary.

The primary segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021and is likely to retain its leading position over the forecast period. Primary packaging such as bottles, tubes, or blister packs directly comes in contact with the drug and thereby envelopes the drug and protects it from contamination.

Secondary pharmaceutical packaging is a consecutive covering or package, which stores several groups of pharmaceutical packages together and protects the packages from external impacts.

Tertiary packaging is used for wrapping or packaging a set of products. The packaging is used for safe handling and smooth transportation of goods. Some of the examples of tertiary packaging include brown cardboard boxes, shrink-wraps, and plastic bags. The increasing trend of e-pharmacy is expected to further increase the adoption of tertiary packaging in the market over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharma Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Retail Pharmacy, and Institutional Pharmacy.

The pharma manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 and is expected to witness strong growth from 2021 to 2030.

Retail pharmacies are increasingly incorporating branding activities on their packaging to differentiate them from others. Polybags and paper pouches are the commonly used packaging products by such retail pharmacies.

Institutional pharmacies are the pharmaceutical outlets operating within the institutions, such as medical hospitals, nursing care facilities, and assisted living communities.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous players across the globe. Moreover, key players are consolidating their market positions mainly by acquisitions, which is further intensifying the competition.

Some prominent players in the global pharmaceutical packaging market include

Amcor plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

AptarGroup, Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

WestRock Company

SGD Pharma

International Paper

Comar, LLC

CCL Industries, Inc.

Vetter Pharma International

Order a free sample PDF of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.