Ayurveda Market Sees Rising Global Acceptance

The global ayurveda market size was valued at USD 20.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 85.83 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 19.72% from 2026 to 2033. The market expansion is primarily driven by the growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising consumer awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits of Ayurvedic formulations, and broad acceptance of traditional medicine across diverse demographic groups. Increasing preference for plant-based remedies and integrative healthcare solutions continues to reinforce long-term demand dynamics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 78.62% of the global market share in 2025

India is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period

By form, herbals led the market with a 69.16% share in 2025

By application, medical/therapy dominated with a 60.67% share in 2025

By indication, the skin/hair segment held the largest share at 25.57% in 2025

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 20.42 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 85.83 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 19.72%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2025

Middle East & Africa: Fastest growing regional market

The increasing consumer inclination toward organic and natural personal care products formulated with Ayurvedic ingredients such as neem, turmeric, and sandalwood is further accelerating industry growth. A notable market trend involves the growing body of clinical research validating the efficacy of Ayurvedic supplements. This scientific reinforcement has enhanced consumer confidence and supported broader commercial adoption. Compared to conventional allopathic treatments, Ayurvedic medicines are often preferred due to their relatively lower side-effect profile.

Between September and October 2024, the Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences published an editorial emphasizing the need to reassess centuries-old empirical Ayurvedic knowledge using rigorous scientific methodologies, including experimental, clinical, observational, systematic reviews, and meta-analysis frameworks. The authors highlighted that such structured validation could improve management approaches for conditions such as psoriasis, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Turmeric, widely incorporated in dietary supplements for its anti-inflammatory properties, has gained strong scientific backing, reinforcing its commercial significance. The market experienced accelerated demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers increasingly prioritized preventive healthcare and immunity-enhancing products. Lockdowns and social distancing measures shifted purchasing patterns toward natural and organic remedies, including Ayurvedic medicines and supplements. Additionally, heightened awareness of stress and anxiety management solutions contributed to demand during this period. Governments globally are recognizing the strategic potential of Ayurveda and are implementing regulatory frameworks and promotional initiatives to support traditional healthcare systems.

In India, the Ministry of AYUSH has been established to promote Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy systems. According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, India’s exports of Ayurvedic and herbal products increased from USD 479.6 million (3,967.4 crores INR) in FY21 to USD 606.2 million (5,014.3 crores INR) in FY23. Imports also rose from USD 71.4 million (590.7 crores INR) in FY21 to USD 91.1 million (753.8 crores INR) in FY23, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 13%. Consequently, India’s trade surplus in Ayurvedic and herbal products expanded from USD 408.2 million (3,376.7 crores INR) in FY21 to USD 515.1 million (4,260.5 crores INR) in FY23.

Key Ayurveda Companies Insights

Leading companies in the ayurveda market are actively implementing expansion strategies, strategic partnerships, product diversification, and research-based innovation to enhance market penetration and strengthen competitive positioning.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Dabur Ltd. are advancing product innovation across herbal supplements, personal care, and wellness formulations, emphasizing standardization and quality control. Himalaya Wellness Company and Baidyanath focus on research-oriented development of nutraceuticals and immunity-support solutions to improve therapeutic effectiveness. Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. and Organic India Pvt. Ltd. are strengthening their portfolios with organic and sustainably sourced product lines to enhance consumer trust and accessibility. Vicco Laboratories and Zandu Realty continue to introduce formulation innovations targeting skincare and digestive wellness. Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Sandu Pharmaceuticals emphasize proprietary herbal blends supported by clinical validation, while international collaborations and export expansion remain central to long-term growth strategies in the global ayurveda market.

Key Ayurveda Companies

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Dabur Ltd.

Kerry Group (Natreon Inc.)

Viccolabs

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (Himalaya Wellness Company)

Emami Ltd.

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Amrutanjan Health Care Limited

Baidyanath

In conclusion, the ayurveda market demonstrates strong structural growth supported by rising preventive healthcare awareness, expanding clinical validation, increasing government support, and growing international trade. With sustained innovation, regulatory backing, and increasing global acceptance of plant-based therapeutic systems, the market is positioned for substantial expansion through 2033, maintaining its robust CAGR of 19.72% and reinforcing its role within the broader traditional and complementary medicine ecosystem.