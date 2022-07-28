False Eyelashes Market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021 to 2031

Asia Pacific is one the most important markets for false eyelashes, owing to increasing adoption of modern lifestyle and fast-growing fashion industry in the region. In 2020, countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India accounted for more than 45% of the market in Asia.

Korean cosmetics have had a unique impact throughout Asia. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Korean women prefer bold makeup, and over 58% women do make up regularly using false eyelashes. China accounts for the highest market share of false eyelashes in Asia Pacific, and is expected to reach US$ 50 Mn by 2031.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global false eyelashes market is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 7% from 2021 to 2031.

False Eyelashes – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global False Eyelashes evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the False Eyelashes are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for False Eyelashes, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in False Eyelashes, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly consolidated and manufacturers are trying to maintain long-term dominance in this space. Key manufacturers, for instance, are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application areas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with higher potential for the coming years.

Report benefits & key questions answered

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Asthma Treatment. As per the study, the demand for False Eyelashes will grow through 2031. False Eyelashes historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. False Eyelashes consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

False Eyelashes Segmentations:

By Product Regular False Eyelashes Coloured False Eyelashes Individual False Eyelashes Decorative False Eyelashes Accent False Eyelashes Others

By Raw Material False Eyelashes Made from Human Hair False Eyelashes Made from Synthetic Hair False Eyelashes Made from Fur False Eyelashes Made from Feathers False Eyelashes Made from Metal Others

By Sales Channel False Eyelashes Sold at Supermarkets False Eyelashes Sold at Hypermarkets False Eyelashes Sold at Health and Beauty Retailers False Eyelashes Sold throughe-Commerce Others

By Technology Handmade False Eyelashes Semi-Handmade False Eyelashes Machine-made False Eyelashes

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



