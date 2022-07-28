Global Sales Of Carotenoids Is Projected To Register A Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Worth 5% By 2031|Fact.MR Study

The global market for carotenoids is expected to exhibit steady growth of around 5% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Sales of carotenoids are likely to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2031 attributed to the growing emphasis on healthy and natural food along with supplement consumption on account of rising health issues.

Prominent Key Players Of The Carotenoids Market Survey Report:

BASF S.E.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Givaudan Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical

GSK,

Roche

Novo Nordisk

Key Segments Covered:

Product Beta-Carotene Carotenoids Lutein Carotenoids Astaxanthin Carotenoids Canthaxanthin Carotenoids Lycopene Carotenoids Other Carotenoids

Source Natural Carotenoids Synthetic Carotenoids

End Use Carotenoids for Food & Beverage Colorants Carotenoids for Animal Feed Additives Carotenoids for Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical Ingredients Carotenoids for Pharmaceutical Additives Carotenoids for Cosmetic & Personal Care Additives



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Carotenoids Market report provide to the readers?

Carotenoids fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Carotenoids player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Carotenoids in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Carotenoids.

The report covers following Carotenoids Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Carotenoids market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Carotenoids

Latest industry Analysis on Carotenoids Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Carotenoids Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Carotenoids demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Carotenoids major players

Carotenoids Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Carotenoids demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Carotenoids Market report include:

How the market for Carotenoids has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Carotenoids on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Carotenoids?

Why the consumption of Carotenoids highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

