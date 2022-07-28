Global Sales Of Carotenoids Is Projected To Register A Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Worth 5% By 2031|Fact.MR Study

Carotenoids Market By Product (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin and Lycopene Carotenoids), By Source (Synthetic and Natural Carotenoids), By End Use – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global market for carotenoids is expected to exhibit steady growth of around 5% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Sales of carotenoids are likely to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2031 attributed to the growing emphasis on healthy and natural food along with supplement consumption on account of rising health issues.

Prominent Key Players Of The Carotenoids Market Survey Report:

  • BASF S.E.
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Givaudan Group
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
  • Cipla
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • GSK,
  • Roche
  • Novo Nordisk

Key Segments Covered:

  • Product

    • Beta-Carotene Carotenoids
    • Lutein Carotenoids
    • Astaxanthin Carotenoids
    • Canthaxanthin Carotenoids
    • Lycopene Carotenoids
    • Other Carotenoids

  • Source

    • Natural Carotenoids
    • Synthetic Carotenoids

  • End Use

    • Carotenoids for Food & Beverage Colorants
    • Carotenoids for Animal Feed Additives
    • Carotenoids for Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical Ingredients
    • Carotenoids for Pharmaceutical Additives
    • Carotenoids for Cosmetic & Personal Care Additives

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Carotenoids Market report provide to the readers?

  • Carotenoids fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Carotenoids player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Carotenoids in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Carotenoids.

The report covers following Carotenoids Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Carotenoids market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Carotenoids
  • Latest industry Analysis on Carotenoids Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Carotenoids Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Carotenoids demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Carotenoids major players
  • Carotenoids Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Carotenoids demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Carotenoids Market report include:

  • How the market for Carotenoids has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Carotenoids on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Carotenoids?
  • Why the consumption of Carotenoids highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

