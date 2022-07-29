Bottled Water Market Is Expected To Witness A Huge Growth Over The Forecast Period | Key Players: Nestle Waters, Danone, Coca-Cola

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Bottled Water Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

There are many different types of bottled water on the market, from sparkling water to water with added vitamins. And while bottled water is more expensive than tap water, many people view it as worth the price. The bottled water industry has come under scrutiny in recent years, as environmental groups have raised concerns about the amount of plastic waste that is produced by the industry. But bottled water is still going strong, and shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the most common ways to bottle water is using reverse osmosis. This method involves forcing water through a semipermeable membrane, which allows water molecules to pass through but not larger molecules like contaminants. This method can remove a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, and chemicals.

Key Trends

In recent years, there have been some key trends in bottled water technology.

One of the most significant has been the rise of premium bottled water. This has been driven by a number of factors, including the growing health consciousness of consumers and the perception that premium bottled water is healthier than tap water.

Another key trend has been the increasing popularity of flavored and functional waters. This is again driven by health concerns, as consumers are looking for ways to increase their water intake without having to drink plain water.

Finally, there has been a trend towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly bottled water. This is in response to the growing awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on the environment. More and more consumers are looking for bottled water that is packaged in recycled or recyclable materials.

Key Drivers

The bottled water market is growing rapidly for a number of reasons.

Tap water quality is declining in many parts of the world. This is due to a variety of factors, including climate change, pollution and depletion of groundwater resources. As a result, people are increasingly turning to bottled water as a safe and reliable source of drinking water.

Health consciousness is on the rise. More and more people are aware of the importance of staying hydrated and are therefore willing to pay for bottled water. This is especially true in developed countries, where people have greater disposable incomes.

The bottled water industry is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with a wide range of products now available. This includes everything from sparkling water to flavored water, and consumers are spoilt for choice.

By Product

Spring Water

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling Water

By Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Others

