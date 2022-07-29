Small Modular Reactor Market Is Anticipated To Be Highest Growth Between 2021 To 2031 | Key Players: NuScale Power, TerraPower, Transatomic Power

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Small Modular Reactor Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a type of nuclear fission reactor which are smaller than conventional reactors, and can be manufactured at a plant and brought to a site to be assembled. SMRs can provide power to remote locations or act as a peaking power plant.

SMRs typically have a capacity of 300 MW or less, compared to the 3,000 MW plus reactors used in nuclear power plants. This allows them to be built in modules which can be transported by road or rail to the site. This also reduces the amount of on-site construction required, and the risk of construction delays and cost overruns.

Key Players

NuScale Power

TerraPower

Transatomic Power

Oklo Inc.

Advanced Reactor Concepts

China National Nuclear Corporation

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power

Rosatom

Eskom

Key Trends

There are several key trends in SMR technology:

1. Smaller size: SMRs are much smaller than traditional nuclear reactors, which makes them more flexible and easier to deploy.

2. Modular design: SMRs are designed in modular units that can be combined to create a larger reactor. This makes them easier to construct and allows for a more efficient use of resources.

3. Enhanced safety: SMRs have enhanced safety features that make them safer than traditional nuclear reactors.

4. Reduced cost: SMRs are less expensive to build and operate than traditional nuclear reactors.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the SMR market, including the need for cleaner energy, the declining cost of nuclear power, and the growing demand for electricity in developing countries.

The need for cleaner energy is one of the most important drivers of the SMR market. Nuclear power is a carbon-free source of energy, and SMRs can be designed to have a very low environmental impact. This is a key advantage over traditional fossil fuels, which are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The declining cost of nuclear power is another important driver of the SMR market. The cost of building and operating nuclear power plants has fallen significantly in recent years, making nuclear power more competitive with other forms of energy.

Market Segments

By Reactor Type

Light-water Reactor

Heavy-water Reactor

High-temperature Reactor

Fast-neutron Reactor

Molten Salt Reactor

By Grid Connectivity

On Grid

Off Grid

By Deployment

Single-module Power Plant

Multi-module Power Plant

By Application

Power Generation

Process Heat

Desalination

Hydrogen Production

Industrial

