Telemedicine Market Analysis, Size, Applications Share, Trends & Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Telemedicine Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Telemedicine technology is the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care and patient self-care. It allows patients to connect with doctors and other health care professionals over the internet, using video conferencing, phone calls, or email. Patients can also use telemedicine to access their medical records, view test results, and make appointments.

Key Players

Teladoc

American Well

Doctor on Demand

MDLIVE

MeMD

Breakthrough

HealthTap

Pager

Sherpaa

Key Trends

One of the most important trends has been the increasing use of mobile devices for telemedicine. This has been driven by the increasing availability of high-speed wireless data networks and the declining cost of mobile devices. As a result, more and more patients are using their smartphones and tablets to access their medical records, book appointments, and even consult with their doctors.

Another key trend has been the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in telemedicine. This is being used to help doctors diagnose and treat patients more effectively. AI is also being used to develop new treatments and therapies that can be delivered remotely.

There has been a trend towards the use of telemedicine to provide care for patients in remote and underserved areas. This is being driven by the need to provide access to quality healthcare for all. Telemedicine can help to close the gap in healthcare access and improve outcomes for patients in these areas.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of Telemedicine are:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Ageing population

Increasing cost of healthcare

Increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) technologies

Market Segments

By Component

Product

Services

By Application

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Telecardiology

Others

By Delivery Mode

Text based

Video based

Call Centers

By End-User

Provider

Payers

Patients

Others

