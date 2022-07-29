Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) is a technology that can be used to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power plants and other industrial facilities, and store it in a way that prevents it from entering the atmosphere. CCUS can be used to capture CO2 from flue gas, which is the gas that is released when coal is burned, or from the exhaust of a natural gas power plant. The CO2 can then be stored underground, in the ocean, or in other geological formations.

CCUS is a promising technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as it has the potential to capture up to 90% of CO2 emissions from power plants. In addition, CCUS can be used to capture CO2 from other industrial sources, such as cement production and steelmaking.

Key Market Segments

The carbon capture utilization and storage market report is bifurcated on the basis of service, technology, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of service, it is segmented into capture, transportation, storage, and others. Based on technology, it is analyzed across pre-combustion capture, oxy-fuel combustion capture, and post-combustion capture. By end-use industry, it is spread across oil & gas, power generation, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The carbon capture utilization and storage market report includes players such as C-Capture, Halliburton, Siemens, Hitachi, Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Mirreco, SeeO2 Energy Inc., Neustark AG, CarbonFree, and Cemvita Factory Inc.

Key Drivers

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is one of the most important drivers of the carbon capture utilization and storage market. Greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, are a major contributor to climate change. Carbon capture utilization and storage can help to reduce these emissions by capturing carbon dioxide from power plants and other industrial facilities and storing it underground.

The need to find new ways to store carbon dioxide is another driver of the carbon capture utilization and storage market. Carbon dioxide can be stored underground in depleted oil and gas fields, in saline aquifers, or in other geological formations. Carbon capture utilization and storage can help to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and slow the rate of climate change.

