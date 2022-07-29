Microcarrier Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

A microcarrier is a small particle, typically ranging in size from 0.1 to 10 micrometers, that can be used to culture cells in suspension. Microcarriers are usually made of polystyrene, glass, or other biocompatible materials, and are often coated with proteins or other molecules to promote cell adhesion. Cells grown on microcarriers can be harvested and used for a variety of purposes, including cell-based assays, tissue engineering, and drug discovery.

Key Trends

The key trends in Microcarrier technology are:

1. Increased use of microcarriers in cell culture: Microcarriers are increasingly being used in cell culture due to their ability to improve cell growth and yield. Additionally, microcarriers can be used to culture a variety of cell types, including stem cells, which are difficult to culture on traditional cell culture substrates.

2. Improvements in microcarrier manufacturing: Microcarrier manufacturing has undergone significant improvements in recent years, resulting in increased product quality and consistency. Additionally, new microcarrier materials and surface treatments are being developed that can further improve cell culture performance.

3. Increased use of microcarriers in cell therapy: Microcarriers are being used increasingly in cell therapy due to their ability to improve cell survival and engraftment. Additionally, microcarriers can be used to expand cells prior to transplantation, which can reduce the number of cells required for treatment.

4. Improved understanding of microcarrier biology: There is an improved understanding of microcarrier biology due to increased research in this area. This improved understanding has led to the development of new microcarrier-based cell culture systems that can better support cell growth and yield.

Key Market Segments

The mircocarrier market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into consumables and equipment. Based on application, it is analyzed across biopharmaceutical production, cell & gene therapy, tissue engineering, and others. By end-user, it is spread across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The microcarrier market report includes players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, ChemoMetec, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, and Sartorius AG.

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for cell-based therapies is the primary driver of the microcarrier market. Cell-based therapies are being developed for a wide range of indications, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. As these therapies move from the laboratory to the clinic, there is a need for efficient and cost-effective methods for cell culture. Microcarriers offer a number of advantages over traditional cell culture methods, including higher cell densities, reduced costs, and improved scalability.

The need for efficient and cost-effective methods for cell culture is the second key driver of the microcarrier market. Microcarriers offer a number of advantages over traditional cell culture methods, including higher cell densities, reduced costs, and improved scalability. As cell-based therapies move from the laboratory to the clinic, there is a need for efficient and cost-effective methods for cell culture.

