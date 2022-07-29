Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and AVEVA Group plc, Aspen Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Asset Performance Management (APM) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Asset Performance Management (APM) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Asset Performance Management (APM) is a strategy for improving the performance of physical assets, such as buildings, industrial machinery, and infrastructure. The goal of APM is to help organizations achieve their desired level of performance by optimizing the performance of their assets.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Asset Performance Management technology:

1. The move from reactive to proactive maintenance

2. The use of predictive analytics

3. The use of data-driven decision making

4. The move from traditional asset management to digital asset management

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20923

Market Segmentation

Asset performance management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is classified into software and services. By deployment model, the market is categorized into the on-premise and cloud-based. By industry vertical, it is classified into energy and utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining and metals, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key Players in the market are AVEVA Group plc, Aspen Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, DNV GLAS, GE Digital, SAP SE, Siemens AG, SAS Institute, Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation.

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20923

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Asset Performance Management market are:

-The need to improve asset utilization and performance

-The need to reduce downtime and maintenance costs

-The need to improve safety and environmental compliance

-The need for better information to make decisions about assets

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700