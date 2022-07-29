Revenue From Sales of Tilapia Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Demand for fish as a natural protein has become prominent over the last decade. Unlimited health benefits of fresh water fish such as strengthening heart and bone health, improving brain functions, keeping weight in check, and others are increasing opportunity for tilapia suppliers across the globe.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Tilapia provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Tilapia market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The Demand of Tilapia Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Tilapia Market development during the forecast period.

Tilapia Market Segmentation by Category

Form Dried Tilapia Fillets Fresh or Chilled Tilapia Fillets Frozen Tilapia Fillets Frozen Whole Tilapia

Species Nile Tilapia Blue Tilapia Mozambique Tilapia Wami Tilapia

Catch Wild Catch Aqua Culture

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



The Market insights of Tilapia will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Tilapia Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Tilapia market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Tilapia market .

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Tilapia Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Tilapia market growth

Current key trends of Tilapia Market

Market Size of Tilapia and Tilapia Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Tilapia market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Tilapia market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Tilapia Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Tilapia Market.

Crucial insights in Tilapia market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Tilapia market.

Basic overview of the Tilapia, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Tilapia across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Country-Wise Analysis

What’s Keeping the United States at the Forefront of the Tilapia Market?

Fast-paced growth of fish farming coupled with rise in adoption of fish-based protein is bolstering the growth of tilapia suppliers in the United States. As per the World Bank Data published in 2018, in the United States, aquaculture portion of fish production has increased from less than 10% of total production to around 50%, while per capita fish consumption has increased rapidly from around 20 pounds per year in 1961 to around 45 pounds in 2018.

As per data revealed by the World Agriculture Society in its report titled “U.S. Seafood Consumption” in May 2019, the United States is the world’s fourth-largest fishing nation, with landings of 5 million m.t. as in 2017. This data represents the progressive future of the tilapia market in the U.S.

Is China’s Tilapia Market Gaining Ground Fast?

China has recently taken the spotlight for tilapia suppliers due to its high production and consumption rate. According to the Government of China surveys of household consumption, there has been a rise in national per capita consumption of seafood from 3.1 kg in 1985 to 11.4 kg in 2016, which can be disaggregated by urban and rural populations.

As stated in the report published by FAO, in 2015, Mainland China produced 65.2 million tonnes of food fish, with 47.6 million tonnes from aquaculture and 17.6 million tonnes from capture, and these rates are growing exponentially.

Why is Germany Important Tilapia Suppliers?

Germany tilapia market is expanding fast due to rise in adoption of fish-based protein and highly developed supply chains. According to a report titled “Sector Trend Analysis- Fish and Seafood Trends in Germany”, published by the Government of Canada in May 2019, Germany is one of the largest fish and seafood importers in the world, ranking 8th on the international scale in 2018.

As per this report, in Germany, the most common distribution channel for fish and seafood products is hyper/supermarket stores, at 33.4% value share, while many consumers choose to dine out in restaurants (26.9%) for their fish or seafood meals.

