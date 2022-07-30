Manhattan, New York, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — App Development Companies features Grinteq in the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in New York

App Development Companies resource showcases the most reputable web and app development businesses worldwide. The company’s primary goal is to assist customers in locating reliable local app development companies that can meet their needs. Consumers can evaluate pay levels, corporate strengths, and staff satisfaction on their platform. Service providers can connect with people searching for the best companies nearby or in their desired location throughout the globe.

Grinteq has been ranked among the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in New York by App Development Companies. The specialists have recognized and deemed the companies on the lineup to be the greatest in the particular field. Grinteq has demonstrated proficiency in creating app solutions and offering clients the best calibre of services. Members from App Development Companies thoroughly examined client comments and evaluations, analyses of completed work, and achievements before including Grinteq in the ranking.

“Our staff consistently aims for the best outcomes. When offering solutions in this sector, one of our key focuses is to have experience in mobile application development. Along with other outstanding ecommerce businesses, we are honoured and delighted to be listed among the Top App Development Companies in the New York region. Thank you, App Development Companies!” – Sergei Lakishik, CEO.

About Grinteq

Grinteq is an IT services business with a focus on e-commerce solutions. The qualified and seasoned software engineers work with clients to develop unique solutions to expand their businesses in a demanding market. To provide the highest benefits to clients, Grinteq comprehends the financial objectives of its clients and develops a plan based on their in-depth understanding of the relevant industrial sectors and current technological innovation.

Company details

Contacts:

+1(347)3051085

1412 Broadway Fl 21v NY, NY 10018

info@grinteq.com

Check out more on grinteq.com