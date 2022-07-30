Cambridge Home School Online’s Students Share Video Testimonials About Their Experiences

The online homeschool is touted as the leading online homeschool in the UK and provides quality online education worldwide.

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Choosing an online homeschool for your child can be challenging, requiring extensive due diligence and ensuring that your child has everything they need to make the transition successful. Parents arduously check reviews and industry reputations to pick a quality online school that will provide the absolute best modern education offers.

Cambridge Home School Online is a leading online school in the UK that offers a wide variety of programs for children. It is known for its quality British online education, hosting four programs: Primary Prep, Lower School, Upper School, and Sixth Form.

Besides using an independent curriculum, Cambridge Home School Online has a team of highly skilled teachers. This ensures that each student receives the necessary support and guidance. The school also has a vast online library that includes various educational resources such as videos, textbooks, and exam guides.

The student body of Cambridge Home School Online is highly regarded for its academic performance. It also enjoys participating in various extracurricular activities and performing well in multiple other life events. The school additionally provides its students with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.

When asked about their sterling reputation, a Cambridge Home School representative said, “Student satisfaction is immensely important for Cambridge Home School Online. We’re proud to say that students enjoy the school’s healthy school-life balance, allowing them to develop a deeper understanding of their studies. Unlike other traditional schools, Cambridge Home School Online emphasises ensuring students can handle their workload productively.”

The school’s students are also praised for their academic performance. In June 2021, over 80% of the institute’s Upper School students secured As and A*s in their target subjects, while over 70% of its Sixth Form students achieved at least 2 As. Students were also able to receive scholarships from some of the world’s renowned universities.

The school’s staff members additionally noted that online learning has helped the students become more confident and develop a better understanding of applying what they learn in school in real life. Online school helps do away with common issues young children face at school and provide a staff that’s dedicated to maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment. The school also encourages its students to develop various skills such as teamwork and empathy through various participatory activities.

Through its online platform, Cambridge Home School Online can provide its parents with 24-hour access to its students’ academic records. This ensures that they are always informed about their child’s progress.

Parents looking to enrol their child in an online homeschooling program can get in touch with the institute through the contact information below.

About Cambridge Home School Online

Over the years, Cambridge Home School Online has established itself as one of the most trusted online schools in the UK. It also offers a wide range of British online education to its students in other countries such as Western Russia, Africa, and the Middle East.

