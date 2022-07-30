Dog Gone Waterproofing Goes the Extra Mile to Keep Homes Dry

Springfield, MO, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Ozarks’ leading anti-mold company has now expanded to offer complete solutions to tackle their clients’ waterproofing woes.

James Stevens, the owner of Dog Gone Mold, has branched out and launched Dog Gone Waterproofing, a crawl space and basement waterproofing company in Springfield, Missouri.

They offer warranty-backed options ranging from encapsulations to complete basement drainage systems.

Dog Gone Mold has been operating since 2014 and has performed mold remediation on many homes throughout the area. Their team takes great pride in their excellent reputationfor performance and customer service.

These same essential qualities are now shining through at Dog Gone Waterproofing as they bring this same level of expertise and commitment to customers.

“Over the years, we noticed that many of the homes that we worked on needed waterproofing services in addition to mold remediation,” explained James. “Water causes mold. So our mold removal team has to deal with waterproofing issues regularly.”

With extensive training and experience, the team at Dog Gone Mold has been mastering their waterproofing skills to help protect clients from having any future water or mold issues.

“Since most mold problems result from an excess moisture problem, many clients need help with waterproofing issues to get to the root of the problem and stop it from coming back long term. So we started Dog Gone Waterproofing to treat water issues in homes and businesses that don’t have mold problems yet.”

If the problem is dealt with quickly enough, homes that take care of any issues with their crawl space and basement waterproofing can prevent future mold problems.

If you have chronic flooding or water issues every time it rains, lots of bad things can happen to the structure and your belongings. Mold, wood rot, insects, termites, and foul odors are some ways your home or business can become damaged and unhealthy to live in over time if those water issues aren’t addressed.

There’s also the possibility of structural damage to your foundation, cracks in walls from foundation shifts, or a flooded basement ruining carpet, furniture, drywall, flooring and other building materials.

Water damage is caused by water getting into and around your foundation. Dog Gone Waterproofing can prevent that from happening.

Their certified crawl space and basement waterproofing specialists can give you a detailed plan on how to stop any water issues around your home or business and prevent the damage that can come with those water issues. They offer a one-year guarantee on all waterproofing services as well as extended warranty options. They also perform free checkups on their work to ensure water issues never recur.

