HireMee Signed an MoU with TASK to Offer Link Test as a Part of TASK’s Corporate Alliance Towards Imparting Job Skills to the Students.

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — HireMee and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) signed an MoU intending to employ HireMee’s solution to bring the institutions’ placement preparation through the HireMee Link Diagnostic Analysis Test online. Mr. Shrikant Sinha, CEO of TASK, and the HireMee leadership team exchanged the MoU in the Corporate MoU Exchange & College Management Meet hosted by TASK at T Hub, Hyderabad on 20th July 2022.

HireMee intends to conduct assessments for all the registered candidates under the TASK registered colleges. Link Test is a diagnostic assessment to calibrate employability skills. The assessment will consist of an evaluation of competencies like Verbal, Logic, and Quantitative aptitudes, Personality traits, Communication, Computer, and Core Technical (Core Subject). The assessments are created by subject matter experts who have industry and academic backgrounds. This alliance helps the institutions in calibrating the placement readiness and preparation of registered users. The institutions will be informed about the eligible job openings getting routed through HireMee as an Assessment service provider.

The initiative by TASK is to empower the students with the latest technologies from top multinational organizations. This alliance of TASK with 26 corporate companies is to provide more courses in emerging technologies, design courses, and core engineering concepts, provide internship and placement opportunities, and make the students of Telangana suitable for the industry needs. HireMee being a partner in this initiative and offering placement preparation solutions, we intend to make the students employable.

Telangana government has 700 registered educational institutions under TASK. By offering Link Test to the institutions of Telangana, HireMee helps assess 1.5 lakh youth in the state.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Mr. KT Rama Rao, IT Minister of Telangana; Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS and Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT); Departments of the Telangana Government. Shri Krishnamachari Srikkanth, a former captain of the India Cricket team was also present. Mr. Someswar Rao P, Vice President & Business Head, HireMee; Mr. Subha Mahata, Associate Director, Institution Sales; Mr. Girish Rai D, Regional Manager, HireMee were present during the event.

About HireMee

HireMee is a SaaS platform for recruitment, assessments, and examination and is a part of Karpaga Assessment App Matrix Services Private Limited (KAAM Services Private Limited) and a social enterprise by Vee Technologies. Mr. Chocko Valliappa, the founder of HireMee, started the company with a vision to get young graduates- India’s hidden diamonds from different tiers of the nation to be discovered by companies. The company is also on a mission to register and complete assessments of 2 million students from over 7000 campuses.