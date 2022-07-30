Chicago’s First Lady Named Top Best Boat Tour

Chicago, IL, USA, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago’s First Lady is pleased to announce that they have been named the top best boat tour in Chicago by USA Today. The cruise company received a reader’s choice award as the best boat tour in the city.

Visitors will find the Chicago’s First Lady boat tour on the Chicago River in the heart of downtown Chicago. The company offers various tours, including an architectural tour, a photography cruise, an evening cruise, and more. Individuals can expect to see unique views of the city from the river or Lake Michigan on a fleet of well-kept boats that offer various amenities.

Chicago’s First Lady has built a reputation for having the finest fleet in the city with an array of tours that attract many visitors each year. Visitors can book a tour or rent a boat for private events to build the ultimate experience. Tours leave from a convenient location along the famed Chicago Riverwalk.

Anyone interested in learning why they’re named the top best boat tour in Chicago can find out more by visiting the Chicago’s First Lady website or calling 1-847-358-1330.

About Chicago’s First Lady: Chicago’s First Lady is a premier boat tour company located along the Chicago Riverwalk, providing various daily tours. Visitors can enjoy the city from a unique perspective with informative tours ideal for visitors and residents. Rentals for private events are also available. The fleet consists of well-maintained boats that meet Coast Guard standards for safety.

