Future Electronics Wins Abracon’s Global Fastest Growing Distributor Award for 2021

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has won the Global Fastest Growing Distributor award for 2021 from Abracon, an industry leader in electronic components.

“We are very excited to be recognized as Abracon’s top global growth partner in 2021,” said Craig Sydell, Future’s Director of Product Marketing. “Future and Abracon have built a true partnership together, and the results speak for themselves. We look forward to continued success in 2022 and beyond.”

Abracon presented the award to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas.

“We are pleased to award Future Electronics as our top global growth partner,” said Abracon Director of Global Distribution/EMS Chad VanDoorninck. “Their focus on stocking and selling the entire Abracon portfolio provided growth opportunities across all key customer verticals.”

Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors across the world, generating industry leading sales growth on behalf of Abracon while effectively supported their customers’ needs in 2021.

Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing timing devices, RF and antenna, and inductor and connectivity solutions. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is innovating for tomorrow’s designs with engineering, sales, and operations located around the globe.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of Abracon products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

###