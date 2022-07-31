Global Sales Of Automotive Wipers Will Surpass Recording A CAGR Worth 4.5% By The End Of The 2021-2031 Forecast Period| Fact.MR Study

Automotive Wiper Market Report By Arm Type (Synchronized Radial Arm, Pantograph Arm), By Blade Type (Traditional Bracket, Hybrid), By Vehicle Category (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), By Application, By Sales Channel – Forecast to 2021–2031

Global sales of automotive wipers will surpass US$ 4.1 Bn by the end of 2021. As per the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 6.4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period, recording a CAGR worth 4.5%. Passenger cars are likely to remain key shareholders, generating 45% revenue throughout the assessment period.
Prominent Key players of the Automotive Wiper market survey report:

  • Valeo
  • TRICO
  • Robert Bosch AG
  • Mitsuba Corp.
  • AM Equipment
  • B. Hepworth and Company Limited
  • Denso Corporation
  • DOGA S.A.
  • Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • Nippon Wiper Blade Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  • Arm Type

    • Synchronized Radial Arm Automotive Wipers
    • Pantograph Arm Automotive Wipers

  • Blade Type

    • Traditional Bracket Blades
    • Low-Profile Beam Blades
    • Hybrid Blades

  • Vehicle Category

    • Passenger Car Wipers
    • LCV Wipers
    • HCV Wipers

  • Application

    • Windshield Wipers
    • Rear Wipers
    • Headlight Wipers

  • Sales Channel

    • Automotive Wiper Sales through OEMs
    • Automotive Wiper Sales through Aftermarkets

