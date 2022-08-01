Medical Laser Systems Market Is Accelerating At A CAGR Of Around 8.5% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market for medical laser systems is poised to surge at a CAGR of around 8.5% and top US$ 7.5 Bn valuation by 2031.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR’s medical laser systems industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 4 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of around 8.5%. Sales of surgical lasers are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2031.

Medical lasers are medical devices that use precisely focused light sources to treat or remove tissues, and are used in medical diagnosis and treatments such as photodynamic therapy, laser-assisted procedures, photomedicine, and light therapy. Medical lasers are used in a broad range of applications such as dermatology, ophthalmology, gynaecology, dentistry, and many more.

Medical lasers can be used for very precise surgical procedures due to their specific wavelength, which is focused in a narrow beam and creates a very high-intensity light. Rising demand for advanced laser-based treatments for eye disorders and increasing use of medical laser treatments for chronic diseases are major factors contributing to growth of the global medical laser systems market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global medical laser systems market to top US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031.

Aesthetic lasers projected to reach around US$ 3.5 Bn by 2031.

Ophthalmic lasers projected to record around 5% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 6% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Key Segments in Medical Laser Systems Industry Research

Product

Diode Medical Laser Systems

Dye Medical Laser Systems

Gas Medical Laser Systems

Solid State Medical Laser Systems

Application

Aesthetic Medical Lasers

Ophthalmic Medical Lasers

Surgical Medical Lasers

Dental Medical Lasers

Diagnostic Medical Lasers

Market Competition

Top companies are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the market. Most are focusing on expanding their production facilities and acquiring other businesses.

A great deal of investments is being made towards R&D projects aiming at developing innovative and advanced medical laser systems. This will further create growth opportunities for market players over the coming years.

In 2018, Alcon Inc. launched software and hardware enhancements to the WaveLight Refractive Suite. These new software updates enhance the graphical user interface of the Suite’s WaveNet Planning Station, EX500 Excimer Laser, and the FS200 Femtosecond Laser.

