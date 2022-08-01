Demand For Specialty Medical Chairs For Examination Purposes Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of Us$ 2 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) regulations state that patients should receive the same type of care and treatment at home as they receive in hospitals, thereby increasing product adoption in homecare. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the years ahead.

The growing geriatric population is expected to accelerate the demand for specialty medical chairs over the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced and fully automated medical chairs is anticipated to serve the market with lucrative growth opportunities.

Specialty medical chairs help individuals in enhancing mobility or in improving comfort during various surgical operations. Specialty medical chairs can be used at the time of examination and treatment of patients in hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Also, ease and manoeuvrability of specialty medical chairs allows professionals to use them in different fields of healthcare.

Increasing awareness of medical conditions and growing access to medical assistance are key factors driving demand for specialty medical chairs across regions.

In addition, increasing preference for home healthcare is fuelling the growth of this market. Moreover, continuous R&D activities by major players to develop innovative products is expected to boost product sales over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in Specialty Medical Chairs Industry Research

By Product Specialty Medical Chairs for Examination Birthing Cardiac Blood Drawing Dialysis Mammography Specialty Medical Chairs for Treatment Ophthalmic ENT Dental Specialty Medical Chairs for Rehabilitation Paediatric Bariatric Geriatric

By Application Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Hospitals Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Clinics Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Competitive Landscape

Many local and international medical device manufacturers are investing in this market due to its high growth potential. The competitive milieu has resulted in improved treatment delivery, better products, and increased patient safety.

Most key players focus on mergers & acquisitions, new product development, collaborations & partnerships, and expansion strategies to strengthen their market position.

In June 2017, Dentsply Sirona entered into a distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. to expand its distribution network in Canada. Rising number of industry participants are expected to intensify market competition over the coming years.

