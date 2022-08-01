Demand For TPO Elastomers Is Anticipated To Reach 2,890 Kt By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer Market: Segmentation

The global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

Based on the type, the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market is segmented as:

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Compounded Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPO)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

Polyolefin Elastomers

Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC)

Based on the processing, the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market is segmented as:

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Blow Molding

Cast & Blow Film Extrusion

Foam & Calendering

Based on the End-Use, the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market is segmented as:

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Based on region, the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market are SABIC, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Borealis AG., 3M company, KOLONPLASTIC,INC., Kuraray America, Inc., SILOXANE AGGRANDIZE INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIES, Saint-Gobain, amongst others. The Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer market is consolidated by top-players that accounts for a majority share in the market.

