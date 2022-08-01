Sales Of Helium Leak Detection Systems Are Likely To Increase At A Promising CAGR Of 5.8% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a recent published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global helium leak detection system market is valued at US$ 765.2 Mn, and is slated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The market registered an annual growth of 4.3% during 2016-2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owed due to the growing industrial automation and equipment industry.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7075

Companies in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hypercompetitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing processes. Growth in the oil & gas industry, automotive sales, and surge in the agriculture sector have led to rising sales of helium leak detection systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Double chamber segment is likely to witness sales of US$ 717.1 Mn by 2031.

Based on region, demand for helium leak detection systems is expected to expand at CAGRs of 6.8% and 3.7% in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions, respectively, over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the automotive and construction segments are anticipated to hold market shares of 20.5% and 6.3% by 2031, respectively.

The market in Europe is expected to be valued at US$ 245.3 Mn by 2031.

Together, North America and Europe represent over 46% of overall market share.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7075

“The megatrend of automated detection system models has seen acceleration, which is pushing sales to new heights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their footprint in developing countries, where stringency in regulations has led to spurt in demand. Improving the signal processing and sensitivity of these detectors remains a key focus area for manufacturers. Developing robust distribution networks to cater to untapped regions while having limited margin leakage in established markets is the strategy being adopted by market participants to capture a higher market share.

Buy Now https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7075

Market Segments Covered in Helium Leak Detection Systems Industry Research

By Chamber Single Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems Double Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems Multi Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems

By End User Helium Leak Detection Systems for Automotive Helium Leak Detection Systems for Aerospace & Aeronautics Helium Leak Detection Systems for Construction Helium Leak Detection Systems for F&B Equipment Helium Leak Detection Systems for Utility Components Helium Leak Detection Systems for Pharmaceuticals Others



For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556506273/why-is-demand-for-polymer-matrix-composites-rising-in-personal-protection-report-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com