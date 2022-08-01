Tape Backing Materials Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031 | Key Players : 3M Company, Cosmo Films Ltd., Dupont Industrial Films

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Tape Backing Materials Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tape Backing Materials Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tape backing materials are materials used to make the backing of adhesive tapes. The backing is the part of the tape that is not sticky and is used to adhere the tape to a surface. Common backing materials used for adhesive tapes include paper, cloth, plastic, metal, and foil. The type of backing material used depends on the intended use of the tape and the properties required for the application. For example, cloth tape backing is often used for packaging and bundling applications because it is strong and flexible. Plastic tape backing is often used for labeling and decorative applications because it is smooth and can be printed on.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Tape Backing Materials technology include:

1. Development of new materials: There has been a shift away from traditional materials like paper and cloth to new materials like polyester and polypropylene. These new materials offer superior performance in terms of strength, durability, and moisture resistance.

2. Improved adhesive formulations: Tape manufacturers have developed new adhesive formulations that offer better adhesion, strength, and temperature resistance.

3. Increased use of acrylic adhesives: Acrylic adhesives are becoming increasingly popular due to their superior performance compared to other types of adhesives.

4. Development of new backing materials: Manufacturers are constantly developing new backing materials to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and businesses.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Tape Backing Materials market are the rising demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives, the growing construction industry, and the increasing demand for automotive applications.

The rising demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is driven by the growing demand for tapes and labels in the packaging industry.

The construction industry is another major driver of the Tape Backing Materials market.

The automotive industry is another major driver of the Tape Backing Materials market.

Market Segments

The Tape Backing Materials Market is segmented by material type, application, and region. By material type, the market is divided into plastic, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into masking tapes, double-sided tapes, electrical & electronic tapes, and medical tapes. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Tape Backing Materials Market includes players such as 3M Company, Cosmo Films Ltd., Dupont Industrial Films, Winpak Ltd., Berry Global Inc., The Klockner Pentaplast Group, Inteplast Group Corporation, Bemis Associates Inc., Tekni-Plex Inc. and Nitto Denko Corporation.

