Glycolic Acid Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

Glycolic acid is an organic compound with the formula C2H4O3. It is the smallest alpha hydroxy acid (AHA). This colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid is highly soluble in water. It is used in various skin-care products.

Glycolic acid is found in sugar cane, unripe grapes, pineapple, honey, and cane sugar. The amino acid glycine also contains glycolic acid.

Key Trends

The cosmetics industry has long been interested in glycolic acid as an active ingredient for skin care products. This is because glycolic acid has the ability to penetrate the skin and break down the bonds between the dead skin cells, making it an effective exfoliant. In addition, glycolic acid has been shown to stimulate collagen production, which can help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the overall appearance of the skin.

Recently, there has been an increased interest in using glycolic acid in combination with other active ingredients, such as retinoids, to create synergistic effects. For example, one recent study showed that combining glycolic acid with retinol was more effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles than either ingredient alone.

There has also been a trend toward using higher concentrations of glycolic acid in skin care products. While lower concentrations (5-10%) are often used in over-the-counter products, higher concentrations (20-30%) are now available in prescription products and in-office treatments.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the glycolic acid market include the growing demand for glycolic acid from the cosmetics and personal care industry and the increasing use of glycolic acid in medical applications. Glycolic acid is a natural ingredient found in sugar cane and other fruits. It is a popular ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products because it is a very effective exfoliant. Glycolic acid is also used in medical applications to treat conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and wrinkles. The growing demand for glycolic acid from the cosmetics and personal care industry is the major driver of the glycolic acid market. The increasing use of glycolic acid in medical applications is also a key driver of the market.

Market Segments

The glycolic acid market report is bifurcated on the basis of grade, purity, application, and region. On the basis of grade, it is segmented into cosmetic grade and technical grade. Based on purity, it is analyzed across 99%, 70%, 30% and others. By application, it is categorized into personal care, industrial, household, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The glycolic acid market report includes players such as CrossChem Limited, CABB Group, BASF, Merck KGaA, Kureha, Corporation, Parchem, SimcoQC, Griffin International, Dupont, and Zhonglan Industry Co.ry Co.

