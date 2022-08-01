Synthetic Polyisoprene Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031 | Key Players: Kurarray Co., Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global Synthetic Polyisoprene Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Synthetic Polyisoprene Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Synthetic polyisoprene is a polymer that is used in many products, including tires, conveyor belts, and hoses. It is made from a synthetic monomer called isoprene, which is derived from petroleum. Synthetic polyisoprene has many of the same properties as natural rubber, but it is more resistant to heat and chemicals.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in synthetic polyisoprene technology:

1. The use of renewable resources: Polyisoprene can be made from renewable resources such as soybean oil and sugar cane. This is important because it reduces the reliance on fossil fuels, which are a limited resource.

2. The use of recycled materials: Polyisoprene can be made from recycled materials such as tires. This is important because it reduces the amount of waste that goes into landfills.

3. The use of biodegradable materials: Polyisoprene can be made from biodegradable materials such as corn starch. This is important because it reduces the impact on the environment.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the synthetic polyisoprene market include the growing demand for synthetic rubber from various end-use industries and the increasing use of synthetic polyisoprene in tires.

The synthetic rubber is used in a variety of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and others. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of synthetic rubber. The synthetic rubber is used in tires, hoses, belts, and other automotive parts.

The construction industry is the second-largest consumer of synthetic rubber. The synthetic rubber is used in construction applications such as seals, gaskets, and adhesives. The other end-use industries that use synthetic rubber include electrical & electronics, aerospace, and others.

Market Segments

The Synthetic Polyisoprene Market is segmented by contact, application, end use, and region. By contact, the market is divided into contact and contactless. Based on application, it is bifurcated into medical, tires, belts, adhesives, condoms, and others. On the basis of end use, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, blood & organ banks, teaching hospitals, consumer goods, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Synthetic Polyisoprene Market includes players such as Kurarray Co., Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Zeon Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited,NUOVA SIMA Srl., and Naikai Salt Industries Co., Ltd.

