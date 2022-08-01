Nutritional Analysis Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Nutritional analysis report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Nutritional analysis market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Nutritional analysis is the process of determining the nutritional content of food. This can be done in a number of ways, but the most common method is to analyze the food’s composition. This involves breaking down the food into its component parts and then measuring the amount of each nutrient present.

There are a number of different reasons why nutritional analysis might be performed. In some cases, it may be done simply to assess the nutritional content of food and ensure that it meets certain standards. In other cases, it may be done to determine the best way to prepare food so that its nutritional value is maximized

Market Segments

The nutritional analysis market report is bifurcated on the basis of parameter, product type, objective, and region. On the basis of parameter, it is segmented into vitamin profile, proteins, moisture, and others. By product type, it is divided into beverages, fruits & vegetables, edible fats & oils, and others. By objective it is divided into new product development, product labeling, regulatory compliance. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The nutritional analysis market report includes players such as Qiagen Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Ltd, Asure Quality Ltd., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Covance Inc., DTS Food Laboratories, Intertek Group PLC, and TUV Nord Group.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Nutritional Analysis market are the increasing awareness of the importance of healthy diets, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for accurate and reliable data for food and beverage manufacturers. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for convenient and affordable nutrition analysis services.

