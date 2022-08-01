Metal Magnesium Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Alliance Magnesium, Esan Eczacibasi, Latrobe Magnesium, Nippon Kinzoku Co. Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Metal Magnesium Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Metal Magnesium Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Metal magnesium is an element with the symbol Mg and atomic number 12. It is a shiny gray solid which is insoluble in water but very reactive with air. Magnesium is the eighth most abundant element in the Earth’s crust and the fourth most common element in the Earth as a whole. The main use of magnesium is in the production of aluminum alloys.

Key Trends

The key trends in Metal Magnesium technology are the development of new production methods, the increased use of magnesium in new applications, and the continued research into the properties and potential of magnesium. The production of magnesium has traditionally been energy intensive and environmentally damaging, but new methods are being developed that are more efficient and less polluting. One such method is the electrolytic reduction of magnesium oxide, which uses far less energy than the traditional thermal reduction process. Magnesium is increasingly being used in a variety of new applications, such as in the automotive industry where it is used in lightweight components to improve fuel efficiency.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Metal Magnesium market are the increasing demand for lightweight metals in the automotive and aerospace industries, and the growing use of magnesium in the electronics sector. Magnesium is used in the production of a variety of electronic components, including laptop computers, mobile phones, and digital cameras. The increasing demand for light-weight metals in the automotive and aerospace industries, and the growing use of magnesium in the electronics sector are the key drivers of the Metal Magnesium market.

Market Segments

By Application

Die Casting

Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Reduction

Iron & Steel Making

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada



Key Players

Alliance Magnesium

Esan Eczacibasi

Latrobe Magnesium

Nippon Kinzoku Co. Ltd.

Regal Metal

Shanghai Sunglow Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.

SolikamskDesulphurizer Works

U.S. Magnesium LLC

