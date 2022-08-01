Powertrain Sensors Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Powertrain Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Powertrain sensors are devices that monitor and feedback information about the status of the powertrain system. This information is used by the engine control unit (ECU) to optimize the engine performance and protect the engine from damage. There are many different types of powertrain sensors, each with a specific purpose.

The most common type of powertrain sensor is the oxygen sensor. Oxygen sensors are located in the exhaust system and measure the oxygen content of the exhaust gases. The oxygen sensor signal is used by the ECU to adjust the air-fuel mixture delivered to the engine. This helps to ensure that the engine is operating at peak efficiency and prevents damage from too much fuel or too little air.

Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Analog Devices, Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Key Trends

There are many different types of powertrain sensors, each with their own unique purpose. However, there are a few key trends that are emerging in the powertrain sensor market.

One of the biggest trends is the move towards miniaturization. As electronic components continue to shrink in size, so too do powertrain sensors. This trend is driven by the need for smaller, more efficient vehicles. Miniaturized sensors can be used in a variety of ways, including to monitor engine performance, transmission health, and even tire pressure.

Key Drivers

The Powertrain Sensors market is mainly driven by the following factors:

Increasing demand for fuel efficient and emission compliant vehicles: The stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards set by various governments across the globe are resulting in the increased demand for fuel efficient and emission compliant vehicles. This, in turn, is resulting in the increased demand for powertrain sensors, which help in optimizing the engine performance and reducing fuel consumption.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles: The increasing awareness about the harmful emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles is resulting in the increased demand for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles require powertrain sensors for various purposes such as motor control, battery management, and range management.

Technological advancements: The continuous technological advancements in the field of powertrain sensors are resulting in the development of more advanced and sophisticated sensors. These sensors are capable of providing more accurate and reliable data, which is helping in improving the overall efficiency of the vehicles.

Market Segments

By Sensor Type

Temperature Sensors

Position Sensors

Exhaust Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Fluid Concentration Sensors

Knock Sensors

Speed Sensors

Torque Sensors

Current Sensors

Voltage Sensors

By Subsystems

Engine Management Sensors

Transmission Management Sensors

Power Steering Sensors

By Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engines Passenger Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Hybrid Electric Vehicles



