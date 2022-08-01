Demand For Sandblasting PPE Market Driven By Shifting Consumer Perceptions And Growing Awareness

The abrasive blasting industry has witnessed significant changes in the past couple of years. Demand for Sandblasting PPE is increasing due to the rising awareness among industrial workers for employee and work place safety. There has also been a change in the industrial approach towards safety with an increasing preference for personal protective equipment products, with many stakeholders investing in them. However, sandblasting PPEs with high end features come with an inflated price tag, a growing challenge faced by the end users. Sandblasting PPE manufactures are investing significantly in their research & development endeavors to launch a cost-effective product line as per the prevalent regulations. Inevitable use of Sandblasting PPEs in various end use applications that require abrasive blasting is foreseen to strengthen the demand. The report estimates that the market will expand by 1.5 X from 2019 and is pegged to reach a valuation of ~US$ 588 Mn by the end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of Global Sandblasting PPE Market

Respirators are estimated to be the most preferred equipment type for sandblasting. On the other hand, hearing protection equipment is set to exhibit high growth through 2029.

Sandblasting PPEs for construction are foreseen to grow 2.1X faster as compared to textiles

The oil and gas application segment is estimated to expand by 1.5X in terms of value over the next decade

Collectively, Europe and East Asia will remain the prominent regions across the projection period, accounting for more than 42% share in the global market.

“Increasing demand for abrasive blasting for applications in marine and construction sector is foreseen to boost the Sandblasting PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) market growth, over the course of forecast duration”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Advent of Customized Personal Protective Equipment Solutions to Strengthen Demand

Demand for industry-specific PPE is expected to increase with growing knowledge and awareness related to workplace safety.

Many industry verticals, have been potentially benefited from customized sandblasting PPE solutions.

Leading companies are employing a dedicated team of specialized professionals to understand the changing preferences of employees while using Sandblasting PPE.

These specialists are cognizant of the challenges, needs and concerns of workers for enhancing safety at the workplace. They provide a complete set of customized PPE solutions drawn from the existing PPE portfolio.

Key Segments of the Sandblasting PPE market

Fact.MR’s study on the Sandblasting PPE market offers information divided into three important segments— equipment type, application and regional analysis.

This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Equipment Type Respirators

Hearing Protection

Suits

Gloves

Boots

Face Shields

Other Equipment Application Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil & Gas

Textile

Other Applications Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

