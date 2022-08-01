IIoT Platform Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2031 | Software AG, PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corporation

New York , 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global IIoT Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on IIoT Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An IIoT platform is an end-to-end solution that connects industrial devices and equipment to the Internet, allowing for remote monitoring and data collection. IIoT platforms typically include hardware, software, and cloud-based services that work together to provide a complete solution.

IIoT platforms can be used in a variety of industries and applications, such as predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and process optimization. IIoT platforms can help organizations improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and make better decisions by providing real-time data and insights.

Key Trends

The key trends in the IIoT Platform market are its ability to handle big data, its scalability, provide real-time insights, and connect to various devices and data sources. As industries look to reduce downtime and improve asset utilization, predictive maintenance has become a key requirement. IIoT platforms can provide the necessary data and analytics to enable predictive maintenance, and decision-making, along with the better process and quality control.

Key Drivers

The ever-growing complexity of industrial machines and assets, along with the need for higher efficiency and productivity, is driving the need for better asset and machine management. This, in turn, is driving the need for IIoT platforms that can provide real-time visibility into the performance of these machines and assets. In addition, the need for predictive maintenance is another key driver of the IIoT platform market.

Moreover, the need for better process and quality control is another key drivers for the IIoT platform market. With the increasing complexity of industrial processes, there is a need for better monitoring and control. Further, the need for better safety and security is also leading to the IIoT platform market growth.

Key Market Segments

The IIoT platform market report is divided by offering, application, industry vertical, and geography. By offering, it is segmented into platforms and services. On the basis of application, the market is divided into process optimization, asset management, workforce management, automation control, and others. By industry vertical, it is segmented into energy & utility, food & beverages, automotive, machine manufacturing, logistics & transportation, and others. By geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The major players profiled in the IIoT platform market report are Software AG, PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Atos, and SAP SE.

