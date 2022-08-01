Breast Surgery Retractors Market is projected to grow at a very modest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Breast Cancer cases have registered an uptick since the past few years. Projections indicate that around 12% of women develop invasive breast cancer over. Moreover, the risk of breast cancer is directly proportional to age, the possibilities of malignancy increasing with each passing year. An increasing elderly female population is therefore anticipated to burgeon the market for breast surgery retractors.

In addition, inclination towards femininity among middle-aged and reproducing women has resulted in an uptick in cosmetic breast enhancement procedures. This, combined with technological advancements in surgical equipment, is also anticipated to invigorate the global breast surgery retractors market. Projections indicate a market expansion of 1.2X, reaching a value of US$ 328.68 Mn in the forecast period (2020-2025).

Technological Advancements to be Growth Catalyst for Key Market Players

A large number of companies are present in the global breast surgery retractors market. Some prominent players include Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, CooperSurgical Inc. and Invuity, Inc., Hayden Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Black & Black Surgical, Inc., OBP Medical Corporation and Medicare Surgical Products. The market, therefore, is highly fragmented.

These players have invested in proprietary technology to increase their market presence. For instance, Invuity, Inc., offers intelligent photonics technology with intra-cavity illumination. Christened Eikon® LT, this illuminated retractor system provides all-in-one illumination and retraction and multiple blade sizes to accommodate varying patient anatomies and surgeon preferences. Its smooth blade edges also reduce tissue trauma.

Similarly, Medtronic, Inc. manufactures the RadiaLuxTM Lighted Retractors. It is a single-use, cordless illumination device for breast and abdominal procedures. The device is equipped with interchangeable blades, optimized for access in advanced breast surgery.

