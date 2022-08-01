Dibenzyl Toluene Market to progress at a CAGR of 3.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 77 Mn by 2031

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the dibenzyl toluene market is currently valued at more than US$ 54 Mn, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Dibenzyl toluene is one of the key components for maintaining proper temperatures in closed equipment and systems. Demand for dibenzyl toluene for its application as a dielectric and heat transfer fluid in South Asia & Oceania and East Asia is increasing at a significant pace, owing to rise in chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical production in these regions.

Emergence of dibenzyl toluene as a new class of liquid organic hydrogen carrier compound (LOHC) is set to provide impetus to market growth in the long-run. In addition, the compound is industrially manufactured and used in closed systems, which minimizes exposure potential and release to the environment.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The dibenzyl toluene market is highly consolidated in nature, with key players such as Arkema and Eastman Chemicals accounting for relatively high revenue share. Penetration of new entrants is highly unlikely, owing to periodical demand for dibenzyl toluene across end-use industries and presence of better substitutes.

Mergers and acquisitions remain the key focus areas of the top players to continue to maintain a strategic position in the market.

For instance, in April 2019, Eastman acquired Marlotherm’s heat transfer fluids manufacturing assets from Sasol to expand its product offerings.

Medical Waste Containers Segmentations:

By Grade <98% Dibenzyl Toluene >98% Dibenzyl Toluene

By Application Dielectric Fluid Heat Transfer Fluid Others

By End-use Industry Dibenzyl Toluene for Chemicals Dibenzyl Toluene for Petrochemicals Dibenzyl Toluene for Plastics & Rubber Dibenzyl Toluene for Oil & Gas Dibenzyl Toluene for Pharmaceuticals Others



