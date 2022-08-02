TVG is all set to help Employers in Smooth Application for Employment Visas in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — On July 23, 2022, Saturday, the visa experts at TVG made an important announcement related to the UAE employment visa application process. They briefed about their visa application process that will let employers apply for the Dubai employment visa without any hassle. 

 

Also known as the UAE work visa, the Dubai employment visa is a working permit that allows any foreign candidate to work legally in the Emirates. It’s the employer who applies for the employment visa in Dubai on behalf of the employee. Basically, the employer acts as the sponsor of the candidate who is qualified and has been selected to work in his/her company. 

 

The experts at TVG will guide the entrepreneur and employees with the submission of all the documentation requirements on the MoHRE website. MoHRE or Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is responsible for the issuance of the work visa in Dubai. 

 

According to the present rules and regulations, there are some document requirements for the Dubai employment visa. These documents include a valid passport, submission of updated coloured passport-sized photographs of the candidate, a fully-filed visa application form, a valid job offer letter, etc. 

 

“Our motive is to help the entrepreneurs in hiring the best talents for their company in Dubai. We will make it possible by helping them in applying for the Dubai employment visa effortlessly. Moreover, we will also make sure that the employees are getting the employment visas as soon as possible,” a visa expert at TVG, added.  

 

Getting an employment visa in Dubai becomes a hassle if someone makes even a single mistake in the documentation process. But, it will be easier with the help of the experts of TVG. TVG business management consultancy has a team of professional experts who are helping individuals to start and run a company effortlessly in Dubai.

