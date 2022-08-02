Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium: Swobbee working on community battery with Honda, Yamaha, KTM and Piaggio

Swobbee is now an official member of the SBMC (Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium)

Objective: Developing a shared-use battery for the e-motorcycles and lightweight electric vehicles of the participating manufacturers

Standard swappable batteries make small electric vehicles more attractive and sustainable

BERLIN, Germany, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Berlin-based GreenTech start-up Swobbee is a new member of the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC). This international consortium founded in 2021 aims to promote joint industrial specifications vis-à-vis accredited public standardisation bodies to become global standards for electric motorcycles and lightweight electric vehicles. This makes small electric vehicle batteries more economical, helps preserve resources and – more importantly – makes them more convenient for customers. It is also another step towards creating an efficient and sustainable battery exchange infrastructure. Swobbee will actively support this process in the coming years with its specific experience in the development of exchangeable batteries and intelligent swapping stations.

With a multi-modal approach for micromobility as a whole, Swobbee is the world’s first cross-manufacturer battery exchange infrastructure. Berlin’s Battery-as-a-Service pioneers emerged from the company GreenPack, which developed a standardised portable battery that is already being used in numerous small electric vehicles and other electricity-based applications.

Tobias Breyer, Head of Marketing and co-founder of Swobbee, explains: “We are convinced that we can make a valuable contribution to the development of a multi-vehicle compatible, high-performance rechargeable battery with our many years of practical experience in the battery exchange infrastructure field and the system configuration of battery technologies.”

Honda, Yamaha, KTM and Piaggio are the four founding members of the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium. Their brands include Honda, KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, Yamaha, Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi and Aprilia. These electric vehicle brands work towards deploying such newly developed community battery in the future. They federated industrial players willing to accelerate that development world-wide as one industry and in an open fashion. Other manufacturers are expressly invited to join the battery consortium to boost the acceptance of electromobility with a crossmanufacturer battery solution.

“As soon as the development process is concluded and the new battery system is put into production, Swobbee will offer a compatible exchange infrastructure,”, says Thomas Duscha, CEO and co-founder of Swobbee.

Ludwig Speidel, CFO of Swobbee, adds: “Thanks to recent investments in Swobbee, we are positioned for the ongoing expansion of our exchange station network in Germany and Europe over the coming years. Swobbee will be the leading swapping station for small electric vehicles. Businesses and vehicle users will then benefit from highly convenient, efficient and sustainable Battery-as-a-Service and Charging-as-a-Service solutions near them.”

