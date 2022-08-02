CDE Asia installs Combo X70 Plant in Bidar, Karnataka

Kolkata, India,2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — JS Infra Private Limited opted for CDE Asia’s superior technology for their foray into M-Sand production and retailing.

CDE Asia has recently installed a Combo X70 plant in Bidar, Karnataka to fulfill JS Infra’s vision to ride the wave of high M-Sand demand in their business area and become a quality manufacturer and retailer.

Originally involved in construction contracting and various government projects based on road construction, as well as a retailer of aggregates – our client was impressed with the potential shown by the plant and had several talks with the our team about its efficacy and hassle-free service options of the Annual Maintenance Contract.

A brilliant innovation from our flagship Combo platform, the Combo X70 can operate for almost 12-16 hours a day, with the benefit of power saving and water recycling facility through smart resource use. It converts fine stone dust to M-Sand for the ready-mix concrete industries. The Plant has the calibre to convert black basalt (-4.55MM) to industry-grade Concrete M Sand (Zone II) for commercial use. The 70-100 tph plant works at an optimum power capacity of 101KW.

In the words of Suryakant Almaje, Director, JS Infra Private Limited. “Opting for CDE Asia Washing plant has proven to be a delightful experience for us. As the demand for M-Sand increases so does the insistence on granular specifications, which we can now successfully fulfill with the Combo X70 plant. With the new plant, we have understood the brand value of CDE Asia and how it maintains a fine balance between uncompromised quality and economy of cost.” –

According to Manish Madhogaria, Chief Business Officer, CDE Asia, “We are glad that the client trusted us for an important leap in his business. Combo X70 is a perfect sand washing solution to produce industry-ready manufactured sand and we are overjoyed that our client is enjoying its benefits and getting high returns.”

In a matter of 8 months from when the first meeting happened the plant was commissioned in December 2020 and officially launched in January 2021.

After installation, the customer is able to produce close to 11000 tonnes of sand on a monthly basis. The client is using our plant for producing concrete sand due to its huge demand in that particular market and the sand is being sold for various government projects, road construction, PWD and NHAI projects and to other retailers as well.

For more information about this content please visit us: https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/july/cde-asia-installs-combo-x70-plant-in-bidar-karnataka .

======================================================================

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com