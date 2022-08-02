PrintPapa Offers Economical and Customized Every Door Direct Mail Services

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

PrintPapa

Address: Street: 1920 Lafayette Street, Unit L, Santa Clara

State: CA

Zip Code: 95050

Phone: 408-567- 9553

Website: http://www.printpapa.com

Santa Clara, CA,2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Known for its experience in the field and credentials, PrintPapa has already established itself as a leading printing store in Santa Clara. You can even book Print Only EDDM services from PrintPapa. It has good client reviews in its bag as well.

The success rate of full service EDDM services is pretty good because you can target a particular zip code or neighborhood with it. There are plenty of postcard types and sizes that you can choose from. Make sure that the eddm postcard’s design pops and yet meets your logo and business idea. If you make products for kids, ask the print shop to suggest your ideas and again if you make products for adults, the design should be streamlined too. There are various kinds of interesting layouts you can choose from. Just ensure that you give importance to negative space. Once you research eddm services, you will understand that they are economical once ordered in bulk.

You can avail of it with or without a mailing list and you need to talk to your print shop regarding the same.

Why should you choose EDDM services?

Because they are effective and cost-effective

You can target a particular neighborhood with it

It is easy to design and cuts down on hand-processed distribution

It can be customized

It can be linked with social media marketing and web marketing

Available in multiple sizes

You can choose from a wide range of paper and turnaround options

You can bundle and mail them easily

If yours is a local business, then EDDM services are the best

PrintPapa is known for eddm folded mailer that require no mailing list and no permit. Moreover, they provide so many options – from proofing the pieces to UV coating and paper choices. Generally, the production time is 4 days. But if you are in a rush, you can also select from their 3 Day, 2 Day, Next, and Same business Day options. You can get them delivered to USPS.

Some of the paper choices are

14 Pt. Gloss (14 point = 0.014 inch thick)

100lb Gloss Cover (Budget)

100lb Matte Cover (Budget)

110lb Matte Cover

PrintPapa allows you to upload the artwork easily on their site. PrintPapa has mailed ut more than 1 million postcards in the year 2020. You can market locally with their services and save a lot on postage. It has more than 15 years of experience in the field, making them a leader. The best part is that they are PayPal verified and are accredited by BBB. They have great reviews on both Google and Yelp. You can pay them in feasible options.

To know more about every door direct mail, click here: http://www.printpapa.com.

About PrintPapa: It is a one-stop store for all kinds of printing marketing tools. From brochures and flyers to business cards and EDDM services, you can avail of them from the house of PrintPapa. It has a name in Santa Clara and SMEs rely on them.

— END —