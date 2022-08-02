Glacier Peak Dentistry Is Offering New Patient Specials

Thornton, CO, USA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Glacier Peak Dentistry, a leading dental office in Thornton, is providing limited-period patient specials for its new patients. By offering the patient specials for its customers, the dental office strives to be a preferred dental services provider for people living in and around Thornton, CO. A limited dental examination and assessment will be performed for the patient under its ‘Emergency Exam’ patient special for just $39. This limited-time offer is ideal for those who want to know whether all is well with their teeth or not.

Emergency Exam

The dental office has a highly skilled dental team dedicated to serving patients by providing them with best-in-class treatment, utmost comfort, and care. The latest dental technology is used in its modern facility to provide convenient, accessible, patient-focused, top-notch dental care. The emergency exam patient special will help those on a tight budget yet who don’t want to compromise on the health of their teeth and gums. During the limited assessment, the dentist in Thornton will check for the presence of plaque and tartar. They will let you know the oral health condition of your teeth and gums. The assessment will give a clear picture to the patient regarding the steps they have to take next. The dentist in Thornton will recommend them for further dental cleaning and treatment, if any, that is required for overcoming the dental problem.

Free Dental Implant Consultation

Free dental implant consultation is yet another patient special on offer from the best dental office in Thornton. It is best for those who want to determine their eligibility for dental implants. It is one of the best tooth restoration options for those having missing teeth due to an injury or infection. Leaving the gap of the missing teeth may lead to facial sagging and aging. Missing teeth can also cause low self-esteem and low self-confidence. Consulting an implant dentist will let the patient know whether implants are right for them or if any other tooth restoration options, such as crowns or bridges, will benefit them. Implants are mostly preferred by those who are not satisfied with dentures.

Those interested in these new patient specials can contact the dental office in Thornton to know more.