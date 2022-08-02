Church of Scientology Nashville Marks Mandela Day 2022

Nashville, TN, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology with Tennessee United for Human Rights held a special tribute to Nelson Mandela in observance of what would have been his 104th birthday.

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated each year on 18 July, Mandela’s birthday. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010. The Mandela Day campaign message is: “Nelson Mandela has fought for social justice for 67 years. We’re asking you to start with 67 minutes.” According to a statement issued on Mandela’s behalf on the adoption of his day by the United Nations, his hope was that it would “bring together people around the world to fight poverty and promote peace, reconciliation and cultural diversity.”

Tennessee United for Human Rights held an event to honor Nelson Mandela in July in the Church of Scientology community room in Nashville. “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are,” is the theme for 2022, and according to representatives of Tennessee United for Human Rights, “In observance of Mandela Day and recognition of Nelson Mandela, Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) organized a special event to introduce Tennesseans to the importance and relevance of Mr. Mandela’s work.”

Event organizers introduced the audience to who Nelson Mandela was, what he was known for, when the critical events of his life happened, and how we can build on his legacy. A special guest speaker from the Metro Human Relations Commission spoke on the importance of viewing all sides and seeing the whole picture before making a judgment.

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership comprises individuals and groups who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind, according to humanrights.com. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite youth, educators, organizations, and governmental bodies in disseminating and adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.

For more information about United for Human Rights, go to www.humanrights.com, and for more information about the Mandela Day event, visit tnuhr.org.