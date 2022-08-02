MUrgency Group Acquires Majority Stake In Ziqitza Health Care Ltd

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — MUrgency Group has has entered into Share Purchase Agreements with Acumen Fund to acquire majority stake in Ziqitza Health Care Limited, India’s leading emergency medical response and transportation (Life Support Ambulance Service) company. MUrgency Group a holding company for multiple businesses based out of India, UAE and USA.

Post the conclusion of the transaction, documentation and necessary approvals, MUrgency Group will be taking both board and management control of Ziqitza HealthCare Limited. Mr. Shaffi Mather will be taking over as the non-executive chairman and Ms. Sweta Mangal as the group chief executive officer of the combined MUrgency – Ziqitza Group. There are no immediate changes expected in the current management team in Ziqitza, a readout issued by the MUrgency Group. The announcement is consistent with Murgency strategic focus to maximize shareholder value and continue to reimagine Pre-Hospital Care in India.”

The world’s and USA’s largest emergency medical response and life support ambulance service company, Global Medical Response Inc., USA, owned 100.00% by KKR, USA, continues to remain an investor and 10.71% stakeholder in Ziqitza Health Care Limited at this time.