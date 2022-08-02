Museum of Illusions Orlando hosts back-to-school giveaway

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Just in time for the 2022-23 school year, Museum of Illusions Orlando is hosting a week of exciting giveaways for students.

From Aug. 1 to 7, Museum of Illusions Orlando will be giving away three backpacks packed full of supplies to provide a total of 21 elementary, middle and high school students with everything they need to start the year off right. Valued at $200, each backpack contains a variety of school supplies and surprise gifts from Museum of Illusions Orlando.

Each day, students can submit their name and grade on social media for a chance to win. To qualify, students must be following Museum of Illusions Orlando’s Facebook or Instagram (@museumofillusions.orlando). Winners must pick up their prize from Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park.

In addition to its backpack student giveaways, Museum of Illusions Orlando is celebrating teachers with its Florida Teacher Complimentary Ticket Program. All active Florida teachers and professors can receive a complimentary ticket to visit with a paying guest ticket and 10 percent off in the in-museum gift shop.

Eligible teachers can register for their complimentary Florida Teacher Card by clicking here. This deal allows educators to receive up to four visits per year. Tickets must be booked online with their unique code.

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the expert in “edutainment,” where education and fun intersect. Its collection of optical illusions is based on math, science and psychology — making it the perfect place for students to learn in a fun environment and teachers to bring their class for an interactive fieldtrip.

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com.

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the first Florida outpost and 20th location for the rapidly-expanding Museum of Illusions brand that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. The museum is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds the franchise rights for 20 countries, including the U.S.A. Advance reservations are required. For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. To make group sales reservations, call 386-256-1001. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions.orlando/ #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

