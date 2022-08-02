Cocolevio Initiative 58Joralemon Helps Diverse-Owned Businesses Become Certified

Austin, USA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Business owners seeking to establish their companies as diverse can now apply for official certifications with 58joralemon. Generally, this process has not been easy with other certification platforms and many businesses view certification as a challenge because the process is complex, tedious, and costly. As a result, they opt out and lose the competitive advantage that certification offers.

58Joralemon application removes the challenges of obtaining your certification, making it simpler, cheaper, and faster. Currently, we have helped hundreds of companies earn certified status enabling them to apply for government grants and attract new loyal customers.

We accommodate applying for multiple business certificates at the same time, and give access to our clients to view the application status while it is being processed. They can take advantage of our quick and easy, cost-effective certification process to stand out amongst the competition.

Nnamdi Orakwue, the CEO of Cocolevio says, “Certifying your business as minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned, can open up a wealth of opportunities for you. Some companies have supplier diversity programs in order to give preferential treatment to these businesses, and many of them, private and public alike, often prefer to do business with certified diverse businesses.”

Why get certified with 58joralemon:

Complete the entire process online in as little as 15 minutes

Receive a decision in 7-10 business days

Pay only $50 to apply renewable annually

When asked, one of the customers had this to say about 58joralemon.com “It was easy to sign up and pay online. But when I had a technical issue, it was handled quickly and professionally by a real person and I was able to get my certification almost immediately. Highly recommended.”

About Cocolevio:

Cocolevio is a startup technology services firm that specializes in helping organizations of all sizes across all industries incorporate innovative technology solutions into their business strategies. Our key focus areas include Big Data, automation/Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Cloud. Cocolevio provides consulting, software development, enterprise architecture, IT Service Delivery & Support, and staff augmentation services as well as a suite of SaaS solution offerings. A certified minority-owned business, Cocolevio is headquartered in Austin, TX with supporting operations across the U.S. and India.