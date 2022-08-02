Ubuy Canada Launches It’s Raksha Bandhan Sale with Big Offers & Discounts on All Items

Canada, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Canada, the one-stop cross-border shopping destination has now come up with a spectacular Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022. Interesting Rakhi Offers are available across both their app and website.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan continues to add happiness, excitement and surprises into the lives of both brothers and sisters. Raksha Bhandan or Rakhi also known as Saluno, Silono or Rakri in different parts of India, acknowledges the sacred bond of friendship, mutual understanding, and respect that exists between siblings of all ages. On this day, sisters apply tilak and tie Raksha Sutra on their brothers’ hands to protect him from the evil eyes. In return, brothers pamper their sisters with gifts and the promise of lifelong protection. Raksha Bandhan will always be incomplete without shopping, chocolates and assorted gift hampers. Ubuy is here to double your savings with every purchase you make via its platforms.

Captivating Raksha Bandhan Offers and Discounts on Premium Rakhi Gifts & Collections

Ubuy Canada Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022 is already in full swing. Make memories that last a lifetime with exquisite Raksha Bandhan gifts for your beloved kin. Get hold of an exciting array of products in this Raksha Bandhan shopping extravaganza. Take advantage of the following Rakhi deals running on our eCommerce portal:

Double Benefits Include:

Get a 10% instant discount on the total cart value.

You will also get an additional cashback of upto 20% on this auspicious occasion.

Use Promo Code: UBFEST

Explore the Aforementioned Product Categories in this Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022

Even if you are unable to spend quality time with your sibling, use our portal to reinforce your bond and let them know how valuable they are with special Raksha Bandhan gifts for brothers and sisters. Shop branded gift items and rakhis for your siblings from our overseas shopping platform and make distances vanish into thin air. We have already matriculated a list of requisites and special items that will energize you with festive vibes for the upcoming grand celebrations. Consider the following:

Gifts for Brothers

Men’s Grooming Kits

Premium Smart Watches

Men’s Gym Accessories

Men’s Kurta Pajama Set

Digital Creator Kits

Gifts for Sisters

Female Security Gadgets

Makeup Kits

Jewellery Sets

Cell Phones and Accessories

Ethnic Dresses for Women

Sweets and Chocolates

Dry Fruit Hampers

Chocolate Gift Boxes

Gummy Candies

Cookies

Organic Juices

Rakhis and Accessories

Cartoon Rakhis

Stone Rakhis

Women’s Bracelets

Men’s Bracelets

Rakhi Pooja Thali

Fashion Accessories

Sunglasses

Ethnic Wear

Footwear

Perfumes

Purses and Bags

Home Decor

LED Strip Lights

Floor Lamps

Coasters

Plant Pots

Designer Wall Clocks

Electronic Gadgets

Video Games

Bluetooth Headphones

Wireless Graphics Tablets

Waterproof Action Cameras

Portable Speakers

Rakhi Special Edition

Hiking Gear

Gifts For Kids

Gardening Tools

Smart Home Gadgets

Musical Instruments

Shop till you drop in the Ubuy Canada Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022. Take a tour of “you-buy.ca” to explore the versatile range of products available under one roof. Download our shopping app to try your hands on the newly enabled app features.

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: care@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.you-buy.ca