Ubuy Canada Launches It’s Raksha Bandhan Sale with Big Offers & Discounts on All Items

Canada, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Canada, the one-stop cross-border shopping destination has now come up with a spectacular Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022. Interesting Rakhi Offers are available across both their app and website.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan continues to add happiness, excitement and surprises into the lives of both brothers and sisters. Raksha Bhandan or Rakhi also known as Saluno, Silono or Rakri in different parts of India, acknowledges the sacred bond of friendship, mutual understanding, and respect that exists between siblings of all ages. On this day, sisters apply tilak and tie Raksha Sutra on their brothers’ hands to protect him from the evil eyes. In return, brothers pamper their sisters with gifts and the promise of lifelong protection. Raksha Bandhan will always be incomplete without shopping, chocolates and assorted gift hampers. Ubuy is here to double your savings with every purchase you make via its platforms.

Captivating Raksha Bandhan Offers and Discounts on Premium Rakhi Gifts & Collections

Ubuy Canada Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022 is already in full swing. Make memories that last a lifetime with exquisite Raksha Bandhan gifts for your beloved kin. Get hold of an exciting array of products in this Raksha Bandhan shopping extravaganza. Take advantage of the following Rakhi deals running on our eCommerce portal:

Double Benefits Include:

  • Get a 10% instant discount on the total cart value.
  • You will also get an additional cashback of upto 20% on this auspicious occasion.
  • Use Promo Code: UBFEST

Explore the Aforementioned Product Categories in this Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022

Even if you are unable to spend quality time with your sibling, use our portal to reinforce your bond and let them know how valuable they are with special Raksha Bandhan gifts for brothers and sisters. Shop branded gift items and rakhis for your siblings from our overseas shopping platform and make distances vanish into thin air. We have already matriculated a list of requisites and special items that will energize you with festive vibes for the upcoming grand celebrations. Consider the following:

Gifts for Brothers

  • Men’s Grooming Kits
  • Premium Smart Watches
  • Men’s Gym Accessories
  • Men’s Kurta Pajama Set
  • Digital Creator Kits

Gifts for Sisters

  • Female Security Gadgets
  • Makeup Kits
  • Jewellery Sets
  • Cell Phones and Accessories
  • Ethnic Dresses for Women

Sweets and Chocolates

  • Dry Fruit Hampers
  • Chocolate Gift Boxes
  • Gummy Candies
  • Cookies
  • Organic Juices

Rakhis and Accessories

  • Cartoon Rakhis
  • Stone Rakhis
  • Women’s Bracelets
  • Men’s Bracelets
  • Rakhi Pooja Thali

Fashion Accessories

  • Sunglasses
  • Ethnic Wear
  • Footwear
  • Perfumes
  • Purses and Bags

Home Decor

  • LED Strip Lights 
  • Floor Lamps 
  • Coasters
  • Plant Pots
  • Designer Wall Clocks

Electronic Gadgets

  • Video Games
  • Bluetooth Headphones
  • Wireless Graphics Tablets
  • Waterproof Action Cameras
  • Portable Speakers

Rakhi Special Edition

  • Hiking Gear
  • Gifts For Kids
  • Gardening Tools 
  • Smart Home Gadgets
  • Musical Instruments

Shop till you drop in the Ubuy Canada Raksha Bandhan Sale 2022. Take a tour of “you-buy.ca” to explore the versatile range of products available under one roof. Download our shopping app to try your hands on the newly enabled app features.

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: care@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.you-buy.ca

