Weather Forecasting Services Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Global Weather Corporation, Accuweather Inc., BMT Group

Weather forecasting is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. People have attempted to forecast the weather informally for millennia and formally since the 19th century. Weather forecasts are made by collecting quantitative data about the current state of the atmosphere and using scientific models to project how the atmosphere will evolve.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in weather forecasting services technology. One is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve the accuracy of forecasts. AI can be used to identify patterns in data that humans may not be able to see, which can help to improve the accuracy of forecasts. Another trend is the use of social media data to help improve forecasts. Social media can be used to track the movement of people and weather systems, which can help to improve the accuracy of forecasts. Finally, there is a trend towards more personalized weather forecasts.

Key Drivers

There are various key drivers of weather forecasting services market. The most important driver is the increasing demand for accurate weather information. This is due to the fact that weather information is becoming increasingly important for various industries such as agriculture, aviation, construction, and others. Additionally, the advancement of technology has led to the development of new and improved weather forecasting methods and tools, which is another key driver of this market.

Key Market Segments

By Forecasting Type Short-range Forecasting Medium-range Forecasting Long-range Forecasting

By Organization Size Large Enterprises SMEs

By Industry Vertical BFSI Transportation Aviation Agriculture Energy & Utility



Key Market Players

Global Weather Corporation

Accuweather Inc.

BMT Group

Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd.

Precision Weather

The Weather Company

Fugro

Enav S.p.A

